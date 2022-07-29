Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at JMP Securities

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ARCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.89.

Ares Capital Price Performance

ARCC stock opened at $20.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.30. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $17.03 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Insider Activity

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $49,811.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,744.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $49,811.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,744.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Lewis Smith acquired 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $1,006,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 356,775 shares of company stock valued at $6,381,371 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also

