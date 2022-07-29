Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 131,572 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.21% of Ares Management worth $49,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARES. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 575.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 6,190.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 47.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management Stock Performance

NYSE:ARES opened at $71.28 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $90.08. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ares Management from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ares Management from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ares Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 75,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $640,060.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,675,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,482,060.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 245,590 shares of company stock worth $2,085,553. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.