argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT Raised to $471.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $460.00 to $471.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
ARGX has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised argenx from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on argenx from €390.00 ($397.96) to €430.00 ($438.78) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on argenx from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised argenx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $382.40.
ARGX opened at $372.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 0.93. argenx has a 12 month low of $249.50 and a 12 month high of $383.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $347.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.84.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 107.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in argenx during the second quarter valued at $11,247,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in argenx during the second quarter valued at $247,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in argenx during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in argenx by 3.6% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.76% of the company’s stock.
argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.
