Argus Increases UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $650.00

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $582.50.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $541.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $508.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $501.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $496.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.46%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,961 shares of company stock worth $62,130,565. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $1,311,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $267,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 16,727 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 33.6% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

