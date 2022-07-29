Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Acquires 17,475 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,475 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.0% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $42.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.59. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $53.49.

