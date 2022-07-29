Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 30,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 68,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $235,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

ESGD stock opened at $65.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.23. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $59.91 and a one year high of $82.63.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.396 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01.

