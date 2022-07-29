Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Has $495,000 Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 92.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,096 shares during the quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 31,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 22,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $49.36 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $51.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.64.

