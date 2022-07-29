Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $19,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $197,646,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,454,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,755,000 after acquiring an additional 803,003 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,360,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,027,000 after acquiring an additional 371,214 shares during the period. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,399,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,538,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $120.73 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.16 and a 200 day moving average of $125.11.

