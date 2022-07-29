Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 91.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,425 shares during the quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $117.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.96. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.01 and a 52-week high of $131.37.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

