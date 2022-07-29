Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $3,343,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,071,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $1,695,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $173.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.89. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $131.29 and a 52 week high of $186.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.07.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,725 shares of company stock worth $1,335,332. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet cut shares of M&T Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.71.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Articles

