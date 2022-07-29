Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,338 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 1.6% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV stock opened at $73.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.82. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.