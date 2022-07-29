Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IDLV. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 474.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDLV opened at $28.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average is $29.93. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $26.89 and a 52-week high of $32.50.

