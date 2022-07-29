ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Issues Earnings Results

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 128.09% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance

ARR traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $7.98. The company had a trading volume of 222,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,230. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.94. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $11.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.95.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.04%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -74.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARR shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 17,247 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 48.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 15.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,341,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,069,000 after acquiring an additional 455,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

