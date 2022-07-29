Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 33.05%.
NASDAQ AROW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,412. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Arrow Financial has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $38.24. The company has a market capitalization of $536.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.60.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Arrow Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.
