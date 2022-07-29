Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 33.05%.

Arrow Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ AROW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,412. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Arrow Financial has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $38.24. The company has a market capitalization of $536.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Arrow Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arrow Financial Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 718,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 43.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.