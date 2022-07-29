Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 33.05%.
Arrow Financial Stock Performance
Shares of AROW opened at $33.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.06. Arrow Financial has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $536.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.60.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrow Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Trading of Arrow Financial
About Arrow Financial
Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.
See Also
