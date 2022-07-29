Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 33.05%.

Arrow Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AROW opened at $33.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.06. Arrow Financial has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $536.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrow Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Arrow Financial

About Arrow Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 468.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 45,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

