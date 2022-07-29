ASOS’s (ASC) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($24.10) price objective on ASOS in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,400 ($16.87) target price on ASOS in a report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,700 ($20.48) target price on ASOS in a report on Friday, June 17th. Liberum Capital reduced their target price on ASOS from GBX 2,300 ($27.71) to GBX 1,700 ($20.48) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,450 ($17.47) target price on ASOS in a report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,305 ($27.77).

ASOS Stock Performance

ASC opened at GBX 1,049 ($12.64) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,127.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,544.87. The stock has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,383.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52. ASOS has a 1-year low of GBX 775 ($9.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,146 ($49.95).

Insiders Place Their Bets

About ASOS

In other ASOS news, insider Jørgen Lindemann bought 57,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 854 ($10.29) per share, with a total value of £490,127.68 ($590,515.28).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

