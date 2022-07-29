AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $5.31 Per Share

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of AstraZeneca in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will earn $5.31 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.34. The consensus estimate for AstraZeneca’s current full-year earnings is $3.29 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s FY2026 earnings at $6.07 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AZN. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £115 ($138.55) to £120 ($144.58) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($122.89) to £111 ($133.73) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($120.48) to £120 ($144.58) in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.51) to £130 ($156.63) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($108.43) to £110 ($132.53) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $66.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $53.63 and a 1-year high of $71.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.31 and its 200 day moving average is $63.53.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

