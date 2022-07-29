ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Receives C$49.28 Average PT from Analysts

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$49.28.

ACO.X has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ATCO to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. CIBC raised their price target on ATCO from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

In other news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$44.50 per share, with a total value of C$222,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,387,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,174,225,327.

ACO.X opened at C$46.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.29 billion and a PE ratio of 18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.83, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.77. ATCO has a 1 year low of C$40.00 and a 1 year high of C$48.04.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

