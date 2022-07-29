Atlantic Private Wealth LLC Sells 31 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 0.3% of Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $52,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $62,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $325.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.71. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $296.39 and a 12 month high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

