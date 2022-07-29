Atlantic Private Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 12.7% of Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,220,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 241,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,056,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,382,000.

Shares of VTI opened at $203.48 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $181.67 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.32.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

