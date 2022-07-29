AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.76. The company had a trading volume of 356,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,708,332. The firm has a market cap of $134.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.65. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $21.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.02.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.