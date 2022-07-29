Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Short Interest Update

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Auckland International Airport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.
Auckland International Airport Stock Performance
AUKNY stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.57. Auckland International Airport has a 52-week low of $21.74 and a 52-week high of $29.66.
About Auckland International Airport
Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland, New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment offers services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.
