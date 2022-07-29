Aurora Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges (AOA)

Aurora (AOA) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. During the last week, Aurora has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $3.74 million and approximately $82,836.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aurora coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,782.56 or 1.00021763 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00176538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003886 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002151 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00128655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00032875 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aurora

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

