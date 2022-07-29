Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $320.00 target price on the software company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADSK. OTR Global raised shares of Autodesk to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $264.00.

Autodesk Trading Up 4.3 %

ADSK opened at $212.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.16. The firm has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.44 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $344.39.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

