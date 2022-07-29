Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $320.00 target price on the software company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADSK. OTR Global raised shares of Autodesk to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $264.00.
Autodesk Trading Up 4.3 %
ADSK opened at $212.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.16. The firm has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.44 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $344.39.
Insider Activity at Autodesk
In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Autodesk
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Autodesk (ADSK)
- Can International Business Machines Recover After Its Sell-Off?
- Wingstop And Hershey Are Two Food Stocks Overcoming Inflation
- Ford Stock Rallies As EV Strategy Takes Center Stage
- Should High Yield Altria Be In Your Portfolio?
- Is Keurig-Dr. Pepper A Value Worth Buying?
Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.