Autumn Glory Partners LLC Has $273,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 45.8% in the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 19.7% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial raised its stake in NVIDIA by 21.0% during the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 4,095 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 9.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 6.4% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on NVIDIA to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.24.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $179.84 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $140.55 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 over the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

