AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Issues Earnings Results

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 47.68% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AVB stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.57. The company had a trading volume of 12,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,636. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.63. The company has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $183.35 and a twelve month high of $259.05.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of AvalonBay Communities

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,516,000 after purchasing an additional 777,631 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 227,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,478,000 after buying an additional 152,126 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,883,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,467,000 after buying an additional 39,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 196,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,764,000 after buying an additional 33,701 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

