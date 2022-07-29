AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 47.68% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded up $2.73 on Friday, hitting $214.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,636. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.63. The stock has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.92. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $183.35 and a 1-year high of $259.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 79.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after buying an additional 777,631 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 227,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,478,000 after purchasing an additional 152,126 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,883,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,467,000 after purchasing an additional 39,399 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 196,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,764,000 after purchasing an additional 33,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $260.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Evercore ISI set a $231.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.50.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

