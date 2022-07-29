AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 47.68% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.
AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:AVB traded up $2.73 on Friday, hitting $214.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,636. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.63. The stock has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.92. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $183.35 and a 1-year high of $259.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 79.10%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $260.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Evercore ISI set a $231.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.50.
About AvalonBay Communities
As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AvalonBay Communities (AVB)
- Windfall Profits Have Exxon Mobil On Track For New Highs
- Adobe Stock, Why some investors are bullish, and others are not
- Was The Market Wrong On Etsy Again, As Shares Gain Post Earnings?
- Is Google The Buy Of The Summer?
- Should CVS Health Be in Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.