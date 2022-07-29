Avast (LON:AVST) Hits New 1-Year Low at $464.58

Avast plc (LON:AVST – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 464.58 ($5.60) and last traded at GBX 470.90 ($5.67), with a volume of 1283691 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 484.80 ($5.84).

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Avast from GBX 680 ($8.19) to GBX 550 ($6.63) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 475 ($5.72).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 499.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 554.13. The firm has a market cap of £4.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,669.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Avast’s payout ratio is 57.15%.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity services under the Avast brand name the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer; and Small and Medium-sized Business (SMB). It offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; and web browsing, third-party software distribution, e-commerce tool, mobile advertising, and other IT managed solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium sized business customers.

