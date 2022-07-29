Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Downgraded by Craig Hallum to “Hold”

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

AVYA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen lowered Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avaya from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays downgraded Avaya from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BWS Financial downgraded Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avaya currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

Shares of NYSE AVYA opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.78. Avaya has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $25.01.

Avaya ( NYSE:AVYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.62 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 51.82% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. Avaya’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Avaya will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVYA. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Avaya by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,038,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333,354 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,074 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Avaya by 29.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,860,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,253,000 after buying an additional 1,342,087 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Avaya by 2,759.2% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 610,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 588,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Avaya by 30.0% during the first quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 1,739,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,039,000 after purchasing an additional 401,200 shares in the last quarter.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

