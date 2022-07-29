AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.33 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.57% and a negative return on equity of 90.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of AVEO stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $7.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market cap of $249.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of AVEO Pharmaceuticals

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVEO shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC, HCC, immunologically cold tumors, and CCA.

Featured Stories

