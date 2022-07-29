Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2022

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVYGet Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Avery Dennison in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.47. The consensus estimate for Avery Dennison’s current full-year earnings is $9.67 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 2.7 %

AVY stock opened at $189.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $151.62 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.27. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 40.50%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avery Dennison

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.