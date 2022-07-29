Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Avery Dennison in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.47. The consensus estimate for Avery Dennison’s current full-year earnings is $9.67 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

AVY stock opened at $189.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $151.62 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.27. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 40.50%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

