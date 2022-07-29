Axe 1-Day Volume Hits $35.00 (AXE)

Axe (AXE) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. One Axe coin can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Axe has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar. Axe has a market cap of $45,957.36 and $35.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.38 or 0.00242207 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000497 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.