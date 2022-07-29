AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) were down 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $51.70 and last traded at $51.70. Approximately 3,848 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 346,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AXS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.12. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 35.54%.

Institutional Trading of AXIS Capital

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AXIS Capital by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in AXIS Capital by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 198,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after acquiring an additional 103,167 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in AXIS Capital by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in AXIS Capital by 7.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Further Reading

