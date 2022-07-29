AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. AXT had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.
Shares of AXTI stock traded up $1.60 on Friday, hitting $8.62. The stock had a trading volume of 31,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,144. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average of $6.57. AXT has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $10.52. The stock has a market cap of $370.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.97.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of AXT from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of AXT from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of AXT from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.
AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.
