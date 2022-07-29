AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. AXT had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

AXT Price Performance

Shares of AXTI stock traded up $1.60 on Friday, hitting $8.62. The stock had a trading volume of 31,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,144. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average of $6.57. AXT has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $10.52. The stock has a market cap of $370.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of AXT from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of AXT from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of AXT from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXT

AXT Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 96,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in AXT by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 26,826 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AXT by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 18,198 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AXT by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. 53.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

