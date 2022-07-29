B. Riley Comments on Skechers U.S.A., Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report issued on Tuesday, July 26th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Skechers U.S.A.’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $67.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their target price on Skechers U.S.A. to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.78.

Shares of SKX opened at $37.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $55.80.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,450,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,421 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth about $94,654,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,904,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $281,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,445 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,845,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $297,115,000 after acquiring an additional 711,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

