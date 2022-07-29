Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust (LON:USA) Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC (LON:USA – Get Rating) were up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 174.39 ($2.10) and last traded at GBX 172.80 ($2.08). Approximately 639,294 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,263,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 169.80 ($2.05).

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust Stock Up 2.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £543.17 million and a P/E ratio of 306.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 160.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 198.61.

About Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

