BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Price Target Raised to $91.00 at Piper Sandler

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler to $91.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of BancFirst from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 11th.

BANF stock opened at $106.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. BancFirst has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $107.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.07.

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. BancFirst had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Research analysts expect that BancFirst will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 30.44%.

In other BancFirst news, major shareholder Bf Bank Partners Lp sold 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $4,413,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,136,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,810,083.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BancFirst news, major shareholder Bf Bank Partners Lp sold 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $4,413,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,136,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,810,083.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 90,438 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $7,529,867.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,046,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,170,674.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,089 shares of company stock worth $13,301,317. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curated Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 2nd quarter worth $486,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 2nd quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

