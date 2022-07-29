Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) President Robert R. Chapman Buys 1,000 Shares

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) President Robert R. Chapman purchased 1,000 shares of Bank of the James Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $13,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 111,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Bank of the James Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Bank of the James Financial Group stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.92. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.20.

Bank of the James Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 30,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 179,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 246,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 13,975 shares during the last quarter. 28.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

