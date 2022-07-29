Bank OZK’s (OZK) “Maintains” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bank OZK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank OZK to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.09. 3,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,802. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Bank OZK has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $51.39.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a net margin of 45.73% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Bank OZK by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

