Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bank7 had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 39.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

Bank7 Price Performance

BSVN stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. Bank7 has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.58. The company has a market cap of $214.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.82.

Bank7 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank7

In related news, COO John T. Phillips sold 11,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $275,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 213,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,334,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 43.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Bank7 by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bank7 by 50.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bank7 by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bank7 by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank7 by 120.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 13,121 shares during the period. 47.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

