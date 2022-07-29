Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 239,949 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 6,728,695 shares.The stock last traded at $7.71 and had previously closed at $7.48.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BCS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Barclays from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.29) to GBX 200 ($2.41) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Barclays had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 18,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Barclays by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 11.2% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 16,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 1.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 158,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

