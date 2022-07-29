Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 215 ($2.59) target price on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MKS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.41) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 205 ($2.47) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 155 ($1.87) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 215 ($2.59) to GBX 198 ($2.39) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 202.75 ($2.44).

Shares of LON:MKS opened at GBX 139.55 ($1.68) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 140.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 161.02. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of GBX 127 ($1.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 263 ($3.17). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.73 billion and a PE ratio of 996.79.

In other news, insider Eoin Tonge sold 256,760 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.65), for a total transaction of £351,761.20 ($423,808.67). In other news, insider Eoin Tonge sold 256,760 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.65), for a total transaction of £351,761.20 ($423,808.67). Also, insider Stuart Machin sold 99,121 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.65), for a total transaction of £135,795.77 ($163,609.36).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

