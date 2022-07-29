Barclays Trims Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Target Price to $154.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $181.00 to $154.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.23% from the company’s current price.

AMED has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.56.

AMED stock opened at $122.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.60. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $101.61 and a 52 week high of $264.10.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $557.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.12 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amedisys will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $64,055.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

