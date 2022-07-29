Barclays Trims MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Target Price to $65.00

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MTSI. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen set a $55.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.60.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MTSI opened at $56.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.15. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $80.30.

Insider Transactions at MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 6,903 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $345,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $306,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,042.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 6,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $345,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,085 shares of company stock valued at $872,069 in the last 90 days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

