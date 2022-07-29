Barrington Research Lowers Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) to Market Perform

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, FinViz reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.85.

Paramount Global Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $23.64 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $42.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.65.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

