Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Barclays

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has a maintains rating on the stock.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered Bath & Body Works from a c+ rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered Bath & Body Works from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Bath & Body Works in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.82.

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE:BBWI opened at $35.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.34. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 69.03% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 17.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 490.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

