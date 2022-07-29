Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Shares Gap Up to $5.10

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.10, but opened at $5.50. Bausch Health Companies shares last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 521,373 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BHC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 649.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 9,689,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,863 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,905,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth $29,825,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 903.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,153,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,789 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,088,000. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

