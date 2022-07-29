Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target Lowered to $74.00 at Citigroup

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $82.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BAX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Baxter International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.54.

Baxter International Stock Down 10.9 %

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $59.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $58.90 and a 52 week high of $89.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.13 and its 200 day moving average is $75.91. The company has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baxter International will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baxter International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 2,202.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,650,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,719,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $746,523,000 after purchasing an additional 540,182 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Baxter International by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 895,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,899,000 after purchasing an additional 421,405 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,482,000. Finally, Tobam grew its position in Baxter International by 429.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 239,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,569,000 after purchasing an additional 194,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Featured Stories

