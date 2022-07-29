Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target Cut to C$8.75 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bankshares raised shares of Baytex Energy to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.42.

Baytex Energy Stock Performance

Baytex Energy stock opened at $5.21 on Thursday. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy ( OTCMKTS:BTEGF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $531.97 million for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 80.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

