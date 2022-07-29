Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Decreases Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA trimmed its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,375 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total value of $399,392.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,731.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,840 shares of company stock valued at $919,852. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIVB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $591.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded SVB Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group from $565.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.73.

SIVB stock traded up $13.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $404.04. 4,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $425.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $514.95. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $355.37 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.83.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 32.59 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.